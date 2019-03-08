Alvarez to Serve as Keynote Speaker for Coaches Clinic

Brandon Berrio

Assistant Communications Director

BATON ROUGE – Barry Alvarez of the University of Wisconsin will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s LSU Football Coaching Clinic, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

The LSU Football Coaching Clinic will take place on March 28-29 at the Maravich Center on the LSU campus.

Registration for the clinic can be done online at www.LSUsports.net/coachesclinic. The fee for the clinic is $65, which includes a barbeque social on Thursday night followed by a crawfish boil on Friday evening. Breakfast and lunch will also be served on Friday.

Alvarez, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010, is the winningest coach in Wisconsin history. As athletic director for the past 16 years, Alvarez has enjoyed remarkable success with teams winning a combined 14 team national titles and 63 conference regular-season or tournament titles since he took over.

“Coach Alvarez is one of the all-time great head coaches and athletic directors in all of college athletics,” Oregon said. “It is an honor to have him speak at our clinic.”

Alvarez will address the clinic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 on the main stage at the Maravich Center.

Other highlights of the clinic include LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon in the opening session on Friday. New LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady will also speak at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Maravich Center.

This year’s LSU Coaching Clinic will also feature presentations from coaches at Southern, McNeese State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Louisiana College and Louisiana-Monroe the two day event.

The LSU Football Coaches Clinic will give participants an opportunity to see the Tigers practice on Thursday, March 28 and then watch LSU scrimmage on Saturday, April 30 in Tiger Stadium.

For more information about this year’s event, call the LSU Football Office at 225.578.1151 or visit www.LSUsports.net/coachesclinic.