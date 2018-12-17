LSU Football Bowl Practice - Week 2 Schedule
LSU Football – Bowl Practice Week #2 (December 17-23)
Monday. December 17
3:40 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)
7 p.m. - LSU Football 2018 Awards Ceremony (Union Theatre)
Tuesday, December 18
4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)
Wednesday, December 19 – National Signing Day
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Hold That Tiger” - LSU’s National Signing Day Show live from Tiger Stadium
• Live on LSUsports.net/signingday, SEC Network+ and WatchESPN app; Facebook Watch and Periscope/Twitter @LSUFootball
• Coach Orgeron scheduled to be on set approx. noon CT
4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)
5:25 p.m. - Coach O with media after practice (Indoor Facility)
7 p.m. - The Ed Orgeron Radio Show – Fiesta Bowl Edition - Live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway
• 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge or listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live and the LSU Sports Mobile App
• Same day tape-delay on CST at 8 p.m. CT
Thursday, December 20
4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)
Friday, December 21
4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)
5 p.m. - Coach O with media after practice (Indoor Facility)
Dec. 23-25
Christmas Break