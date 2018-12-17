LSU Football Bowl Practice - Week 2 Schedule

LSUsports.net (@LSUsports)

LSU Football – Bowl Practice Week #2 (December 17-23)

Monday. December 17

3:40 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)

7 p.m. - LSU Football 2018 Awards Ceremony (Union Theatre)

Tuesday, December 18

4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)

Wednesday, December 19 – National Signing Day

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Hold That Tiger” - LSU’s National Signing Day Show live from Tiger Stadium

• Live on LSUsports.net/signingday, SEC Network+ and WatchESPN app; Facebook Watch and Periscope/Twitter @LSUFootball

• Coach Orgeron scheduled to be on set approx. noon CT

4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)

5:25 p.m. - Coach O with media after practice (Indoor Facility)

7 p.m. - The Ed Orgeron Radio Show – Fiesta Bowl Edition - Live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway

• 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge or listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live and the LSU Sports Mobile App

• Same day tape-delay on CST at 8 p.m. CT



Thursday, December 20

4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)

Friday, December 21

4 p.m. - Football Practice (closed to public)

5 p.m. - Coach O with media after practice (Indoor Facility)

Dec. 23-25

Christmas Break