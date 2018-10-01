LSU Football vs. Georgia Selected by CBS

LSUsports.net (@LSUsports)

BATON ROUGE – LSU will make its third appearance of the season on CBS next week when the fifth-ranked Tigers host second-ranked Georgia, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. It will be the first meeting between LSU and Georgia in Tiger Stadium since 2008. The last meeting between LSU and Georgia came in Athens in 2013.

This week, LSU faces Florida on CBS. LSU’s first appearance on CBS this year came in week 3 when the Tigers beat then-No. 7 Auburn, 22-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Prior to facing Georgia, No. 5 LSU travels to face No. 22 Florida on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Gainesville. That matchup will also be televised by CBS beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT, with the LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast beginning at 12:30 p.m. at LSUsports.net/live and on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.



SEC Football TV, Kickoff Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 13

Time, Matchup, Network

11 a.m. CT - # Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN or SECN

11 a.m. CT - # Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN or SECN

2:30 p.m. CT - Georgia at LSU, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT - Texas A&M at South Carolina, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT - Missouri at Alabama, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas (in Little Rock), SECN

# Network Designation to be determined after games of Oct. 6