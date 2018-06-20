Football Caravan Radio Event to be Held at Walk On's in Metairie

Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette)

Assoc. Athletic Director/Communications

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger Football Caravan, featuring head coach Ed Orgeron along with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, will make its final tour stop next Thursday, June 28 at the Walk-On’s in Metairie.

The event, planned around a live radio show, is open to the public and free of charge. Doors open at 3:30 and radio interviews featuring five members of the LSU Football Staff will run from 4 to 6 p.m. WWL and Entercom New Orleans are serving as hosts along with the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

WWL Radio will broadcast live from the Metairie Walk-On’s 4 to 8 p.m. The Walk-On’s Metairie is located at the Clearview Mall just off of Interstate 10. Each LSU coach will make an appearance on WWL Radio.

Other members of the LSU coaching staff on hand that day will be New Orleans native and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph along with former Tiger great and current LSU Director of Player Personnel Kevin Faulk.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with coaches and they will be able to participate in a silent auction.

About the Tiger Athletic Foundation

Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) is a private, nonprofit, corporation dedicated to supporting LSU and its Athletic Program. TAF is exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since 1987, TAF’s members have enhanced the lives of every student-athlete on every team by providing financial support for programs and facilities that ensure the opportunity to win in the classroom, on the field, and in life.