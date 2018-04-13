LSU Tiger Football Caravan to Make Three Stops

Tiger Athletic Foundation



BATON ROUGE, La. -- Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced the LSU football coaches will tour Louisiana and Texas beginning Monday, April 23 at the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City as part of the LSU Tiger Football Caravan.

The Tiger Football Caravan will feature head coach Ed Orgeron along with other members of the LSU football coaching staff at the three stops.

In addition to the first event in Shreveport/Bossier City, the Tiger Caravan will travel to Houston, Texas (JW Marriott Galleria) on Wednesday, May 2 along with a stop in New Orleans (site TBD) on Thursday, June 28.

The Tiger Caravan event in New Orleans will be a joint venture between TAF, LSU Athletics and WWL Radio.

At the Tiger Football Caravan, Tiger fans will get a spring football wrap-up and a preview to the 2018 season from Orgeron, while also enjoying dinner, a silent auction, LSU trivia, LSU football highlight videos and a “chalk talk” session the coaches.

Former Tiger and current LSU Sports Radio Network sideline reporter Gordy Rush will emcee the event and he will be joined at each stop by LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva and TAF President and CEO Rick Perry.

The 2018 Tiger Football Caravan stops

Monday, April 23– Shreveport at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City, La.

Presented by the Ark-La-Tex TAF Chapter

Tickets available at lsutaf.events/ShreveportCaravan

Wednesday, May 2 – Houston, Texas at JW Marriott Galleria

Presented by the Houston Touchdown Club

Ticket available at www.touchdownclub.org

Thursday, June 28 – New Orleans Louisiana

More details coming soon.

The event details and guest speakers vary by location. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.lsutaf.org/membership/events.

