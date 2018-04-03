Football Returns to Spring Drills after 11-Day Layoff

Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette)

Assoc. Athletic Director/Communications

BATON ROUGE – LSU hasn’t practiced in 11 days but it didn’t appear that way on Tuesday as the Tigers got back to work with one of their best workouts of the spring here at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.



Tuesday’s workout, the first for LSU since March 22 when the team scrimmaged in Tiger Stadium, marked the start of a busy week on campus for the Tiger football program. LSU will host Pro Timing Day on Wednesday, followed by practice on Thursday and a full-scale scrimmage on Saturday.



LSU will also welcome coaches from across the region to campus on Thursday and Friday for the annual LSU Coaching Clinic, which will feature Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs and Super Bowl quarterback Jake Delhomme.



“We had one of our best practices of the spring today,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “After an 11-day layoff, we were concentrated on first and second down. I thought we threw the ball very well today. We took shots down the field. All three quarterbacks did some really good things.



“It was a very spirited practice and we challenged our team on getting better with one-on-one (drills).



The Tigers are now at the midway point of spring drills having practiced seven times. After this week, LSU will have two weeks remaining of spring practice (6 practices), which concludes on Saturday, April 21 at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium with the National L Club Spring Game. Admission to the contest is free.